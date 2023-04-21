Brantley Gilbert Delivers 'So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition)'

Album art

(EBM) Multi-Platinum country star Brantley Gilbert delivers his highly anticipated album So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition), supplementing the original release with the addition of five new songs that "like his previous studio albums," shares American Songwriter, "the songs are a musical reflection of where Gilbert is at in life" and "purposefully lets the songs take the lead, co-writing all 15 tracks."

"We've done a deluxe release for nearly all my albums, and it's always been a great way to revisit some ideas that we didn't get to initially or ideas we wanted to expand on. It allows us to tie up loose ends, kind of like a punctuation mark at the end of the sentence," shares Gilbert.

"I've also always been a big fan of big records that have a lot of songs on them, but that's just not the way music is consumed nowadays," he continues. "I'd rather give folks some time to live with a good number of songs, get familiar with them and then follow that up with a few more. It helps give the songs a life of their own that they wouldn't have otherwise."

Lauded by MusicRow as "a songwriter adept at crafting both driving crowd-pleasers and detailed heart-tuggers," So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) includes a touching celebration of life with "Tailgates of Heaven," co-written with Josh Phillips and Derek George.

"This song is really special to me," explains Gilbert. "Josh brought in this idea after a buddy of his had passed away, and he wanted to do a song for him. I started thinking about people in my own life who had gone too soon, and it became something that means a lot to me as well. As writers, anytime you write a song like that, we may have had one person or one thing in mind when we started it, but by the time it's over, you really have to put your own emotional weight into it or it's just not believable. Super proud of that one, and I can't wait for folks to hear it."

Elaborating on current chart-climbing single "Heaven By Then" with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill, "Behind The Times," co-written with Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana and Taylor Phillips, lays out the specifics of what it is Gilbert loves about his way of life, all while feeling content to be left behind by a world that doesn't value the things that make him who he is.

Rounding out the 15-song collection, So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) also includes feel-good hometown anthem "Wrote The Book Around Here," a story of being unable to escape heartbreak in "All Over The Map" and the statement-making "Bury Me Upside Down," showcasing Gilbert's signature twang meets hard-rockin' guitars.

Gilbert will host his 2023 Album Release Party and Trail Ride Powered By Polaris Inc at Brimstone Recreation in Huntsville, Tenn. on April 22, leading fans on a group trail ride followed by an intimate performance from his frequent co-writers, along with a power acoustic set from the man himself. Special guests for the writers round acoustic performance include Bobby Pinson, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly, Jake Mitchell, Cole Taylor and George Birge.

Kicking off this summer, Gilbert will join Nickelback for the Get Rollin' Tour, performing across Canada and the U.S. with 35+ stops including dates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Nashville before wrapping August 30.

So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) Track List:

Heaven By Then with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps, Taylor Phillips)

Rolex® On A Redneck featuring Jason Aldean (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips)

Miles of Memories (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Josh Phillips)

She's The One (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips)

The Worst Country Song Of All Time featuring Toby Keith and HARDY (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

Son Of The Dirty South featuring Jelly Roll (Brantley Gilbert, Andrew Baylis, Jason Bradley DeFord)

How To Talk To Girls (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Wayne Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

Little Piece of Heaven (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James, Taylor Phillips, Cole Taylor)

Gone But Not Forgotten (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick)

So Help Me God (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

Wrote The Book Around Here (Brantley Gilbert, Hunter Phelps, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly)

Tailgates Of Heaven (Brantley Gilbert, Derek George, Josh Phillips)

Bury Me Upside Down (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

All Over The Map (Brantley Gilbert, Randy Montana, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly)

Behind The Times (Brantley Gilbert, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips)

