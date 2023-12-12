Brantley Gilbert Announces Off The Rails Tour 2024

(EBM) Following an explosive year with numerous sold-out shows across North America, multi-Platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert gears up for the Off The Rails Tour 2024, with special guests Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones. Pre-sales begin today at noon local time and general on sale will begin this Friday, December 15 at 10am local time, with the exception of April 11 in Clarksville, Tenn., with pre-sales begin January 16 at 10am CT and general on sale January 19 at 10am CT.

"I can't wait to hit the road and give BG Nation a taste of how we've been amping things up for the Off The Rails Tour," shares Gilbert. "I'm a big fan of all the guys joining us, so I'm really looking forward to what they'll bring to the whole show."

Featured on his latest album So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition), via The Valory Music Co., Gilbert's "Rolex On A Redneck" with Jason Aldean marks his seventh RIAA Gold-certified hit among 7x Platinum-certified "Bottoms Up," 2x Platinum "Kick It In The Sticks," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," "The Weekend," "One Hell of an Amen," and Platinum-certified "What Happens In A Small Town" featuring Lindsay Ell.

The Georgia native recently revisited fan-favorite tracks from So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition), releasing an acoustic version of "Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)," "Tailgates of Heaven (Live In Studio)" and "Behind The Times (Live In Studio)."

Brantley Gilbert's Off The Rails Tour 2024

Feb. 9 Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino# Mashantucket, CT

Feb. 10 Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino# Salamanca, NY

March 21 Canton Memorial Civic Center^+ Canton, OH

March 22 Dow Event Center*^+ Saginaw, MI

March 23 La Crosse Center*^+ La Crosse, WI

April 4 Arizona Bike Week** Scottsdale, AZ

April 11 F&M Bank Arena*^+ Clarksville, TN

April 12 Huntington Center*^+ Toledo, OH

April 13 UPMC Events Center^+ Moon Township, PA

April 18 Erie Insurance Arena^+ Erie, PA

April 19 1st Summit Arena^+ Johnstown, PA

April 20 Rock the Country** Ashland, KY

April 25 The Monument*^+ Rapid City, SD

April 26 Scheels Arena*^+ Fargo, ND

April 27 Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center*^+ Mankato, MN

June 8 Rock the Country** Reddick, FL

June 22 Rock the Country** Mobile, AL

June 28 Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally** Columbus, OH

June 29 After Hours Concert Series at Doswell, VA

Meadow Event Park#

July 20 Dam Jam Music Festival** Goddard, KS

July 26 Rock the Country** Anderson, SC

* Dylan Marlowe

^ Struggle Jennings

+ Demun Jones

** Festival Date

# Support TBC

