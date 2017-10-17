Collective Soul Shine Once Again Live

The track is just one of the songs that will be featured on the band's forthcoming live album, appropriately entitled "Collective Soul - Live", which will be hitting stores on December 8th.

The tracks from the album were captured from the recordings the band made at over 160 shows during the two year touring cycle for their album "See What You Started by Continuing".

Frontman Ed Roland had this to say, "We're an honest rock 'n' roll band We're not going to pretend like we're something else. We're not chasing anything. We are proud of our accomplishments and what we do. We pride ourselves on playing rock 'n' roll. So, let's f***ing rock." Stream the new live version of Shine here.