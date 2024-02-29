Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More

(ABC) 2024 is going to be a busy year for multi-Platinum rockers Collective Soul, who will be celebrating their 30th anniversary with various projects throughout the year.
First up will be their highly anticipated 12th studio release, HERE TO ETERNITY, which is due out May 17 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group, and includes not one but two albums' worth of new music, 20 songs in all. The album will be available everywhere on digital stores and streaming partners (including a Dolby ATMOS version), as a single disc CD, and as a limited-edition double-disc colored vinyl. Pre-order info and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.
COLLECTIVE SOUL recorded and self-produced HERE TO ETERNITY with co-producer Shawn Grove at Elvis Presley's estate in Palm Springs, CA. They're the only other music artist to ever record at the historical landmark where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon and celebrated their Las Vegas wedding in 1967.
Later this summer, the band will hit the road with Hootie & the Blowfish, as their special guest (along with Edwin McCain) for the "Summer Camp with Trucks Tour". The trek--which will visit 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada--kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through September 28 in West Palm Beach, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston's iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way.
"30 years (yeah) you're damn right to believe we still do our gig with an audience across the world is such a dream," declares Ed Roland. "Speaking of dreams, as a kid determined that rock n' roll was my life, I dreamed of making a double album, well here you go! HERE TO ETERNITY recorded at Elvis' estate in Palm Springs, CA. Wow, Wow, and Wow. 20 songs that truly show the personality of this band and our musical journey! This recording is not the pinnacle of the band, but it's the best one yet! Shouldn't we all feel the next day as our best? Well enjoy our best till the next one."
Check out HERE TO ETERNITY and at any of the following stops below, as well as the complete track listing for the double album, and stay tuned for more exciting 30th anniversary news soon.
HERE TO ETERNITY:
Mother's Love
Bluer Than So Blue
Let It Flow
Not the Same
Bob Dylan (Where Are You Today)
Hey Man
Kick It
Matter of Fact
Sister and Mary
Be the One
Keep It on Track
Who Loves
La Dee Da
Bring on the Day
Words Away
No Man's Land
Letter from E
I Know You, You Know Me
Therapy
Over and Out
Headlining shows:
Fri 3/1 Scranton, PA Mountainfest
Sat 4/20 San Antonio, TX St. Mary's University - Fiesta Oyster Bake
Hootie & The Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Edwin McCain:
May 30 Dallas, Texas Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31 Rogers, Ark. Walmart AMP
June 1 St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6 Detroit, Mich. Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 7 Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center
June 8 Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Music Center
June 13 Gilford, N.H. BankNH Pavilion
June 14 Bangor, Maine Maine Savings Amphitheatre
June 15 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Broadview Stage at SPAC
June 21 Boston, Mass.* Fenway Park
June 27 Bethel, N.Y. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 28 Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark Stadium
June 29 Burgettstown, Pa. The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 10 Denver, Colo. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 11 Salt Lake City, Utah USANA Amphitheater
July 13 Phoenix, Ariz. Footprint Center
July 16 Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center
July 17 Mountain View, Calif. Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 19 Portland, Ore. RV Inn Styles Amphitheatre
July 20 Seattle, Wash. White River Amphitheatre
July 26 Birmingham, Ala. Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 27 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 1 Hartford, Conn. The XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 2 Holmdel, N.J. PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 3 Columbia, Md. Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8 Somerset, Wisc. Somerset Amphitheater
Aug. 9 Chicago, Ill. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 East Troy, Wisc. Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug. 15 Cleveland, Ohio Blossom Music Center
Aug. 16 Philadelphia, Pa. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 17 Bristow, Va. Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 29 Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 5 Wantagh, N.Y. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 6 Syracuse, N.Y. Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 7 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage
Sept. 12 Knoxville, Tenn. Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sept. 13 Raleigh, N.C. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 14 Virginia Beach, Va. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 19 Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 Alpharetta, Ga. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 Jacksonville, Fla. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 28 West Palm Beach, Fla. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
* also featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies
