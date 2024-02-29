Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More

(ABC) 2024 is going to be a busy year for multi-Platinum rockers Collective Soul, who will be celebrating their 30th anniversary with various projects throughout the year.

First up will be their highly anticipated 12th studio release, HERE TO ETERNITY, which is due out May 17 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group, and includes not one but two albums' worth of new music, 20 songs in all. The album will be available everywhere on digital stores and streaming partners (including a Dolby ATMOS version), as a single disc CD, and as a limited-edition double-disc colored vinyl. Pre-order info and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

COLLECTIVE SOUL recorded and self-produced HERE TO ETERNITY with co-producer Shawn Grove at Elvis Presley's estate in Palm Springs, CA. They're the only other music artist to ever record at the historical landmark where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon and celebrated their Las Vegas wedding in 1967.

Later this summer, the band will hit the road with Hootie & the Blowfish, as their special guest (along with Edwin McCain) for the "Summer Camp with Trucks Tour". The trek--which will visit 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada--kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through September 28 in West Palm Beach, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston's iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way.

"30 years (yeah) you're damn right to believe we still do our gig with an audience across the world is such a dream," declares Ed Roland. "Speaking of dreams, as a kid determined that rock n' roll was my life, I dreamed of making a double album, well here you go! HERE TO ETERNITY recorded at Elvis' estate in Palm Springs, CA. Wow, Wow, and Wow. 20 songs that truly show the personality of this band and our musical journey! This recording is not the pinnacle of the band, but it's the best one yet! Shouldn't we all feel the next day as our best? Well enjoy our best till the next one."

Check out HERE TO ETERNITY and at any of the following stops below, as well as the complete track listing for the double album, and stay tuned for more exciting 30th anniversary news soon.

HERE TO ETERNITY:

Mother's Love

Bluer Than So Blue

Let It Flow

Not the Same

Bob Dylan (Where Are You Today)

Hey Man

Kick It

Matter of Fact

Sister and Mary

Be the One

Keep It on Track

Who Loves

La Dee Da

Bring on the Day

Words Away

No Man's Land

Letter from E

I Know You, You Know Me

Therapy

Over and Out

Headlining shows:

Fri 3/1 Scranton, PA Mountainfest

Sat 4/20 San Antonio, TX St. Mary's University - Fiesta Oyster Bake

Hootie & The Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Edwin McCain:

May 30 Dallas, Texas Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 Rogers, Ark. Walmart AMP

June 1 St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 Detroit, Mich. Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7 Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center

June 8 Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Music Center

June 13 Gilford, N.H. BankNH Pavilion

June 14 Bangor, Maine Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 21 Boston, Mass.* Fenway Park

June 27 Bethel, N.Y. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28 Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark Stadium

June 29 Burgettstown, Pa. The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10 Denver, Colo. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 11 Salt Lake City, Utah USANA Amphitheater

July 13 Phoenix, Ariz. Footprint Center

July 16 Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center

July 17 Mountain View, Calif. Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19 Portland, Ore. RV Inn Styles Amphitheatre

July 20 Seattle, Wash. White River Amphitheatre

July 26 Birmingham, Ala. Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 1 Hartford, Conn. The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 Holmdel, N.J. PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 3 Columbia, Md. Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 Somerset, Wisc. Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 9 Chicago, Ill. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 East Troy, Wisc. Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 15 Cleveland, Ohio Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 Philadelphia, Pa. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 17 Bristow, Va. Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 5 Wantagh, N.Y. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 Syracuse, N.Y. Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 7 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

Sept. 12 Knoxville, Tenn. Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 13 Raleigh, N.C. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 Virginia Beach, Va. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 19 Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 Alpharetta, Ga. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 Jacksonville, Fla. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 28 West Palm Beach, Fla. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* also featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies

