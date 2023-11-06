Hootie & the Blowfish Tap Collective Soul and Edwin McCain For Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

(Live Nation) Hootie & the Blowfish return to the road in 2024, as the foursome sets out on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour produced by Live Nation featuring special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The group comprised of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, who formed the band during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina, will visit 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada. This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View - which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history - plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.

"Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did - and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans," reflects Bryan. "Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks... and that's exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can't wait for you to join us!"

The tour kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston's iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way, including a homecoming to Columbia, S.C.'s Colonial Life Arena for the Gamecock alumni. General onsale begins this Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Hootie.com, with presale access for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. local time.

Citi is the official card of the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi's Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a backstage tour and photo on stage, VIP lounge access, autographed merch and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

In addition to playing limited engagements, including their annual Monday After the Masters charity event which raises funds to support educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program, Hootie & the Blowfish most recently embarked on the sold-out Group Therapy Tour in 2019, with the Atlanta Journal Constitution praising the "well-produced nostalgic romp featuring a setlist stacked with singalongs, an effective stage show... and a band that sounds record perfect," the Arizona Republic celebrating "the band's tight harmonies and crunchy guitar solos, making it hard to believe they ever took a break," the Dallas Observer remarking, "whatever the descriptive shorthand used - roots rock, alt-country, jangle-pop or country-rock - Hootie & the Blowfish's material has aged extraordinarily well" and the Austin American-Statesman declaring, "Hootie & the Blowfish are getting the credit they always deserved."

Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

May 30 Dallas, Texas Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 Rogers, Ark. Walmart AMP

June 1 St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 Detroit, Mich. Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7 Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center

June 8 Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Music Center

June 13 Gilford, N.H. BankNH Pavilion

June 14 Bangor, Maine Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 21 Boston, Mass. Fenway Park *

June 27 Bethel, N.Y. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28 Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark Stadium

June 29 Burgettstown, Pa. The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10 Denver, Colo. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre ~

July 11 Salt Lake City, Utah USANA Amphitheatre

July 13 Phoenix, Ariz. Footprint Center

July 16 Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center

July 17 Mountain View, Calif. Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19 Portland, Ore. RV Inn Styles Amphitheater

July 20 Seattle, Wash. White River Amphitheatre

July 26 Birmingham, Ala. Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 1 Hartford, Conn. The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 Holmdel, N.J. PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 3 Columbia, Md. Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 Somerset, Wisc. Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 9 Chicago, Ill. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 East Troy, Wisc. Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 15 Cleveland, Ohio Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 Philadelphia, Pa. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 17 Bristow, Va. Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 5 Wantagh, N.Y. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 Syracuse, N.Y. Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 7 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

Sept. 12 Knoxville, Tenn. Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 13 Raleigh, N.C. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 Virginia Beach, Va. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 19 Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 Alpharetta, Ga. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 Jacksonville, Fla. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 28 West Palm Beach, Fla. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* also featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies; general onsale Friday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. local time

~ non-Live Nation date

