HootieFest: The Big Splash Will Include Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms

(EBM) Hootie & the Blowfish is pleased to announce the return of their destination concert vacation - HootieFest: The Big Splash. Hosted January 25 - 28, 2023 on a picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancun, the four-day celebration of all things rock will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the Grammy Award-winning band, as well as appearances by Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear and Edwin McCain. Additional artists, as well as pool party performances and off-site adventures, will be announced in the coming months.

HootieFest packages go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 23 at 1 p.m. ET and include all-inclusive resort accommodations, concert access, roundtrip airport transportation and more. A special 24-hour pre-sale for HootieFest Alumni will begin Monday, August 22 at 1 p.m. ET. To browse package options and details, visit www.hootiefest.com.

"Enjoying music together on the beach in Mexico was a great way to kick off 2022," notes Hootie & the Blowfish front man Darius Rucker. "I'm not sure who had more fun - us or the fans! We love that this event brought together some of our best friends in concert, too, so we knew we had to make this a new annual tradition."

In addition to daytime entertainment, curated activities and nightly concerts, guests are encouraged to explore Mexico's natural beauty and rich ancient culture during their HootieFest trip via various off-site adventures. Excursion opportunities include diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the hidden gems of nearby Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans and more.

