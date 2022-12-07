Collective Soul Announce New Year's Livestream

(ABC) Collective Soul have announced a special New Year's special livestream concert event of their performance filmed earlier this summer in Nashville that will be available starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 29 - January 1 courtesy of Mandolin.
The group filmed the concert that will be presented in the livestream at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, where they performed on September 11th during their summer tour.
The show will premiere at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 29. Fans will have two ticket options: $15 for a one-time viewing during the premiere and $20 for premiere access with unlimited on-demand replay access until 11:59 p.m. on January 1. All tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 6 at 11 a.m. ET on Mandolin's website here.
The band is already making their touring plans for 2023, with a handful of shows announced so far. See them below:
Fri 1/13 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente
Sat 1/14 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater
Thu 1/26 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim
4/26-4/29 Cancun, Mexico Hootiefest - The Big Splash 2023
HootieFest: The Big Splash Will Include Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms
Collective Soul 'Cut The Cord' With New Video
Collective Soul's Disciplined Breakdown Expanded For 25th Anniversary
Switchfoot And Collective Soul Launching Summer Tour
Collective Soul Music and Merch
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams
Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year
Collective Soul Announce New Year's Livestream
Motionless In White Forced To Cancel Performance Due To Chris Cerulli Illness
Pandora Reveal Rock Artists To Watch 2023
Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse Add New Leg To Rockzilla Tour
Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour