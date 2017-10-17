Powerman 5000 Release 'Cult Leader' Video

The new visual can be streamed here and frontman Spider One had the following comments, "We live in a culture of cults. It's not just Charles Mason or Jim Jones anymore.

"It's... Taylor Swift, Kardashian, Kilo f**king Ren or whatever! It's social media. Subscribe! Like! Follow! Follow! Follow! I'm just throwing my hat into the ring to be your Cult Leader. #drinkthekoolaid"

The band will be kicking off a new U.S. tour in support of the forthcoming album on October 20th in Portland, Or and will be playing a special album release show on the 26th at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood.

10/20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

10/21 - Kennewick, WA - Kennewick Eagle

10/22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/24 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

10/26 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

10/28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

10/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock Live

10/31 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

11/2 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

11/3 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

11/4 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11/5 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog

11/7 - Kansas City, MO - Aftershock

11/8 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

11/10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

11/11 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

11/12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

11/14 - Dundee, IL - Rochaus

11/15 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

11/16 - Denver, CO - Streets of London

11/17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

11/18 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck