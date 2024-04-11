Powerman 5000 Take Fans Back To '1999'

(Glass Onyon) Prepare to be catapulted into the future-past as Powerman 5000, the veteran industrial metal monsters, unleash their latest sonic onslaught with their new single "1999." This electrifying track serves as the harbinger for their forthcoming studio album, Abandon Ship, set to drop on May 10, 2024 and available for pre-order now!

With "1999," Powerman 5000 invites listeners on a thrilling journey to the glory days of apocalyptic paranoia, melding irresistible nostalgia with doomsday fatalism to create an end of the world dance club hit fueled by high-octane industrial metal. Frontman Spider One's diabolically creative mind takes center stage, delivering a sonic landscape that feels both familiar and audacious. This single promises to be a revelation for fans both old and new, already evidenced by the fact that the band has added it to their live set with extremely positive results!

And the excitement doesn't end there! Alongside "1999," Powerman 5000's upcoming album, Abandon Ship, boasts 9 additional all-new original tracks produced by Matt McJunkins of A Perfect Circle and Eagles Of Death Metal fame. The album's CD edition includes a bonus track - a revamped version of Powerman 5000's explosive 2001 hit, "Bombshell." This reimagined rendition is poised to reignite the fervor of fans worldwide, serving as a fitting addition to an already stellar lineup of tracks.

In addition to the album release, Powerman 5000 are gearing up for a full-on live concert assault in 2024. With performances scheduled throughout March and festival appearances at Sick New World, Rockville, Louder Than Life, and more, fans can expect an adrenaline-fueled experience like no other.

Related Stories

Raygun Romance Shares 'Make It Last' Video

Singled Out: Raygun Romance's Adore You

Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 Tour

Spider One Creates 'Strange' New Powerman 5000 Video

News > Powerman 5000