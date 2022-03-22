Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 Tour

Tour poster

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne have announced that they are teaming up for Freaks On Parade Tour this summer that will also feature Static-X and Powerman 5000.

The tour will visit 21 cities and is scheduled to kick off on July 20th in Maryland Heights, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Hollywood and will conclude on August 21st at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.

Tickets for the U.S. summer tour will be going on sale to the general public, this Friday, March 25th at 10 AM local time on livenation.com. See the dates below:

Wed Jul 20 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Thu Jul 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Centre

Sat Jul 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 29 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sat Jul 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts

Tue Aug 02 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Aug 03 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 05 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater

Wed Aug 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Aug 14 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 18 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sun Aug 21 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Related Stories

Rob Zombie Nominated For Best Metal Performance Grammy

Rob Zombie Reveals 'Shadow Of The Cemetery Man' Video

John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown Lead Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup

News > Rob Zombie