Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 Tour

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne have announced that they are teaming up for Freaks On Parade Tour this summer that will also feature Static-X and Powerman 5000.
The tour will visit 21 cities and is scheduled to kick off on July 20th in Maryland Heights, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Hollywood and will conclude on August 21st at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.
Tickets for the U.S. summer tour will be going on sale to the general public, this Friday, March 25th at 10 AM local time on livenation.com. See the dates below:
Wed Jul 20 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Thu Jul 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Centre
Sat Jul 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Jul 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Jul 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 29 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sat Jul 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts
Tue Aug 02 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Aug 03 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 05 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 06 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater
Wed Aug 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun Aug 14 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Aug 18 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sun Aug 21 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
