Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show

The show was the second stop of the "Synthesis Live" Tour that band just launched to promote the upcoming release of their fourth studio album "Synthesis," which reimages some of the band's best love songs by recording them with electric and a full orchestra.

The album will be released on November 10th and fans have received their first taste with the release of the single "Imperfection", which can be streamed here.

Variety published a glowing review of the Greek Theatre show, writing in part "Lee firmly re-establishes herself as one of rock’s pre-eminent vocalists, exhibiting an impressive range that still packs a wallop, this time cutting through a full orchestra." Read it here. Friends of antiMusic who attended this show can't stop talking about it.

Fans in different markets will have the opportunity to witness this special show where the group is joined by a different symphony orchestra in each city (directed by conductor Susie Seiter).

The next show on the tour takes place Friday (Oct 20) in Houston at The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory and tour is will be visiting various markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on December 19th in Portland, Or at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

Remaining "Synthesis Live" tour dates:

10/14 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl Concert Theater

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

10/17 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

10/20 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

10/22 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/23 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

10/25 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10/27 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

10/28 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

10/30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

10/31 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor

11/2 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

11/3 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

11/5 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre - Boston

11/7 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/8 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre

11/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

11/30 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

12/2 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium

12/5 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

12/6 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre

12/8 - Toronto, ON Canada - Sony Centre for Performing Arts

12/9 - Windsor, ON Canada - Caesar's Windsor

12/11 - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City Music Hall

12/13 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

12/15 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

12/16 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium

12/19 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall