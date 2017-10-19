Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show
10-19-2017
.
Evanescence

Evanescence successful brought two musical worlds together earlier this week when Amy Lee and co were joined by a 20-piece orchestra for a special show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles that was received with praise by fans and critics alike.

The show was the second stop of the "Synthesis Live" Tour that band just launched to promote the upcoming release of their fourth studio album "Synthesis," which reimages some of the band's best love songs by recording them with electric and a full orchestra.

The album will be released on November 10th and fans have received their first taste with the release of the single "Imperfection", which can be streamed here.

Variety published a glowing review of the Greek Theatre show, writing in part "Lee firmly re-establishes herself as one of rock’s pre-eminent vocalists, exhibiting an impressive range that still packs a wallop, this time cutting through a full orchestra." Read it here. Friends of antiMusic who attended this show can't stop talking about it.

Fans in different markets will have the opportunity to witness this special show where the group is joined by a different symphony orchestra in each city (directed by conductor Susie Seiter).

The next show on the tour takes place Friday (Oct 20) in Houston at The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory and tour is will be visiting various markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on December 19th in Portland, Or at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

Remaining "Synthesis Live" tour dates:
10/14 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl Concert Theater
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
10/17 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
10/20 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
10/22 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/23 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
10/25 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
10/27 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
10/28 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
10/30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
10/31 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor
11/2 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
11/3 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
11/5 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre - Boston
11/7 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/8 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre
11/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
11/30 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
12/2 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium
12/5 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
12/6 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre
12/8 - Toronto, ON Canada - Sony Centre for Performing Arts
12/9 - Windsor, ON Canada - Caesar's Windsor
12/11 - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City Music Hall
12/13 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
12/15 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
12/16 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium
12/19 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

advertisement

Evanescence Music, DVDs, Books and more

Evanescence T-shirts and Posters

More Evanescence News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show

Evanescence Stream New Song 'Imperfection'

Evanescence Announce 'Synthesis' Album And Tour

Evanescence's Amy Lee Explains The 'Synthesis' Project

Evanescence's Amy Lee Streams New Song 'Speak To Me'

Evanescence To Live Stream Paramount Concert

Evanescence Invigorated By Fan Reaction To New Song

Evanescence's Amy Lee Goes Hello Kitty For Cover Song

Evanescence Box Set Coming In December

Amy Lee Hints At Evanescence's Future


More Stories for Evanescence

Evanescence Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53- Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show- Five Finger Death Punch Completely Finished New Album- more

ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders- Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service- Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo- more

A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea- Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Cancels Tour Dates Due To Injury- Frank Ocean Wins In Father's $14.5M Libel Lawsuit- Fifth Harmony Stream New Song 'Can You See'- CMA Performances- more

One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung- Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter- Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'- more

Ed Sheeran Seriously Injures His Arm In Accident- Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab- Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner- Taylor Swift Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53

Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show

Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album

Tom DeLonge Crowdfunding A Spaceship

At The Drive In Announce Special Record Store Day EP Release

Singled Out: Voids' Eris

Queens of the Stone Age Announce North American Tour

Loudwire Music Awards To Broadcast Live On TV

Weezer Streaming New Song 'Happy Hour'

Deuce Announces 'Invincible 'Album and Release New Video

2017 Q Gibson Les Paul Award Winner Revealed

Travis Barker Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Son Landon

ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders

Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service In Pacific Palisades

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo

Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Cancels Tour Dates Due To Injury

Frank Ocean Wins In Father's $14.5M Libel Lawsuit

Fifth Harmony Stream New Song 'Can You See'

Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, More Added CMA Performances

Chris Young Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry

Harry Styles Says That He Named One Direction

Kenny Chesney Announces Trip Around the Sun Tour

The Trailer for 'Michael Jackson's Halloween' Released

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony Raise $35 Million For Puerto Rico

Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti Announce Tour

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Get Married In White Wedding

Demi Lovato Candid About Eating Disorder And Revealing Photos

SZA Performs 'Normal Girl' on 'Jools Holland'

Cardi B, Fifth Harmony More Light Up JAY-Z's Benefit Concert

One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung

Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.