Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show
Evanescence successful brought two musical worlds together earlier this week when Amy Lee and co were joined by a 20-piece orchestra for a special show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles that was received with praise by fans and critics alike. The show was the second stop of the "Synthesis Live" Tour that band just launched to promote the upcoming release of their fourth studio album "Synthesis," which reimages some of the band's best love songs by recording them with electric and a full orchestra. The album will be released on November 10th and fans have received their first taste with the release of the single "Imperfection", which can be streamed here. Variety published a glowing review of the Greek Theatre show, writing in part "Lee firmly re-establishes herself as one of rock’s pre-eminent vocalists, exhibiting an impressive range that still packs a wallop, this time cutting through a full orchestra." Read it here. Friends of antiMusic who attended this show can't stop talking about it. Fans in different markets will have the opportunity to witness this special show where the group is joined by a different symphony orchestra in each city (directed by conductor Susie Seiter). The next show on the tour takes place Friday (Oct 20) in Houston at The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory and tour is will be visiting various markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on December 19th in Portland, Or at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Remaining "Synthesis Live" tour dates:
Remaining "Synthesis Live" tour dates:
