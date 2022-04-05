Korn And Evanescence Announce Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Korn announces a summer tour with fellow rock culture icons Evanescence, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicks off on August 16th at Ball Arena in Denver, CO making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, WA on September 16th.



"We're looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out," said Jonathan Davis of Korn. "Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We're gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can't wait to see you there."



"I fell hard into Korn's music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we've had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I've ever seen," said Amy Lee of Evanescence. "It's an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since '07. We're all really looking forward to this."



TICKETS: Tickets and VIP Packages go on sale starting Friday, April 8th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com



TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 24 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 27 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Sep 01 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 04 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Sep 06 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 10 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Tue Sep 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Thu Sep 15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

