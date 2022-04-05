Korn And Evanescence Announce Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Korn announces a summer tour with fellow rock culture icons Evanescence, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicks off on August 16th at Ball Arena in Denver, CO making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, WA on September 16th.
"We're looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out," said Jonathan Davis of Korn. "Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We're gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can't wait to see you there."
"I fell hard into Korn's music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we've had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I've ever seen," said Amy Lee of Evanescence. "It's an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since '07. We're all really looking forward to this."
TICKETS: Tickets and VIP Packages go on sale starting Friday, April 8th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com
TOUR DATES:
Tue Aug 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Thu Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Aug 23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed Aug 24 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Fri Aug 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat Aug 27 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sun Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Aug 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Sep 01 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 04 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Sep 06 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Sep 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 10 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
Tue Sep 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Thu Sep 15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Korn Share Visualizer For New Single 'Forgotten'
Korn Recruited Suicidal Tendencies Star For Tour 2021 In Review
Korn's Fieldy Skipped Summer Tour To 'Heal' From 'Bad Habits' 2021 In Review
