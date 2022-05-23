.

Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura

Keavin Wiggins | 05-23-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Evanescence Social media capture
Social media capture

Evanescence have announced that they have parted ways with guitarist Jen Majura, who replaced Terry Balsamo in 2015. The guitarist said that it was not his decision to leave the group.

The band had this to say, "It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it's time to go our separate ways.

"We will always love her and support her, and can't wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.

"We are hard at work rehearsing for our upcoming tour and will have some exciting news about the new lineup coming in the next few days, so stay tuned."

Majura shared, "I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision. I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful."

Related Stories
Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura

Korn And Evanescence Announce Summer Tour

Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour

Evanescence and Within Temptation Postpone Tour

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic 2020 In Review

News > Evanescence

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid- Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura- Sammy Hagar Rocks Led Zeppelin Classic- more

Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more

Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more

Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois

Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix

On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition

Box Sets: Popul Vuh

Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois

Latest News

Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid

Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura

Sammy Hagar Shares Performance Of Led Zeppelin Classic

KISS Share Shout It Loud Performance From Monsters Of Rock

Queensryche Share First Details On New Album Digital Noise Alliance

Metallica Share Video Of Recent Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic

Steve Miller In The Studio For Book Of Dreams 45th Anniversary

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's My Way is the Highway