Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour

Evanescence and Halestorm have announced that they are teaming up to launch a tour of U.S. arenas this fall that will be launched in Portland, OR on November 5th.

Amy Lee had this to say, "Words can't express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again. We've been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can't wait to see you there!"

Lzzy Hale added, "We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can't think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence.

"I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I've missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we've experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!" See the dates below:

Fri, Nov 5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun, Nov 7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tues, Nov 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Fri, Nov 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

Sat, Nov 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

Mon, Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat, Nov 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Thu, Dec 2 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

Sun, Dec 5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

Sat, Dec 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun, Dec 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Tue, Dec 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Wed, Dec 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri, Dec 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sat, Dec 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center



