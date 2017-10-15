Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video (Week in Review)



Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kane Brown has shared a romantic new video brimming with nostalgia for the song, "What's Mine is Yours." The purposefully grainy clip reflects lovingly on a relationship through what looks like vintage VHS tape footage. Brown and his paramour are seen enjoying warm and intimate moments, including making breakfast and playing pool. The passage of time is portrayed though a shared puppy that grows up into a big dog. Watch the video - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.