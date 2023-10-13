Kane Brown Added To A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Event

(2911) Country music fans, get ready for an extraordinary addition to an already star-studded lineup. We are thrilled to announce that Kane Brown, the multi-platinum, 5x AMA winner, will be gracing the stage at 'A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis - 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time', an eagerly anticipated event set to take place at Huntsville's renowned Von Braun Center's Propst Arena on October 24, 2023. Kane Brown's inclusion in this celebration of Randy Travis's legendary career not only elevates the event to unparalleled heights but also underscores the recognition of his own remarkable achievements in the music industry.

Kane Brown, a trailblazer in country music, is a name synonymous with chart-topping hits and a slew of accolades and awards. With multiple Platinum and Gold-certified albums, Billboard chart-toppers, and 5x AMA wins under his belt, Kane Brown has consistently pushed the boundaries of contemporary country music. His unique fusion of country, pop, and R&B has garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base. As he joins the esteemed ranks of artists paying tribute to Randy Travis, this event promises to be a momentous celebration of not just one, but two iconic careers. Get ready for an unforgettable evening that not only pays homage to Randy Travis but also showcases the extraordinary talents of Kane Brown and his contributions to the genre. Join us at the Von Braun Center and be part of a historic night in country music.

The once-in-a-lifetime event will include performances of Randy's twenty-three global # 1 hits by hitmakers and some of Randy's favorite rising stars including Aaron Lewis, Ben Haggard, Craig Campbell, Darryl Worley, David Nail, Dennis Quaid, Jacob Tolliver, James Dupre, Jamie O'Neal, Jerrod Niemann, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, Shenandoah, T. Graham Brown, Taylor Hicks, Thompson Square, Tony Jackson, The Original Randy Travis Band, and surprise guests!

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness and supporting music education in schools.

Past tribute concerts at VBC Propst Arena have included artists such as Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Big & Rich, Gavin DeGraw, Sara Evans, Riley Green, Home Free, Jamey Johnson, Tracy Lawrence, Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Sam Moore, The Oak Ridge Boys, Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Michael W. Smith, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, and Wynonna, just to name a few.

Tickets are on sale now at the Von Braun Center box office as well as ticketmaster.com and randytravis.com.

