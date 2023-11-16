Kane Brown Joins Elvis Presley On Holiday Classic 'Blue Christmas'

(Sony Music Nashville) Kane Brown joins the legendary Elvis Presley for a one-of-a-kind duet of Presley's classic holiday hit "Blue Christmas". In celebration of the track, Brown is set to perform on NBC's all-new unprecedented special 'Christmas At Graceland,' which airs live on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.
The star-studded array of music's most in-demand performers will come together to celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season. In addition to Brown, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty will each pay tribute to Elvis with exclusive, one-of-a-kind performances from inside the Graceland estate.
Through these spectacular performances, viewers will be invited to witness firsthand the legacy and spirit of this treasured family home. "Christmas at Graceland" is the first televised concert from the estate and will feature never before broadcast footage of Elvis.
In September, Brown released his latest single, "I Can Feel It." "I Can Feel It" is the follow up to Brown's 10th career #1 at Country radio, "Bury Me In Georgia" and his 2X platinum, #1 hit, "Thank God" with Katelyn Brown.
Next year, Brown will embark on his highly anticipated In The Air Tour. The upcoming tour will kick off in March and hit 29 cities along the way including Newark, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, before wrapping in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field on September 14. Brown will wrap the tour with 5 major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where earlier this year he made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show there in the venue's over 100 year history. Support for the tour will come from Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH, and RaeLynn.
Kane Brown Added To A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Event
Kane Brown Channels Phil Collins With 'I Can Feel It'
Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown Release 'Nothing Compares To You' Video
Kane Brown Cohosting CMT Music Awards and Making Acting Debut On CBS
