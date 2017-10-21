"To watching hocus pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin," the country star posted on Instagram along with a photo of his family amidst a sea of pumpkins.

Rhett's wife, Lauren, also shared memories of the pumpkin patch visit, posting a pic of the couple's two daughters peering through the eyes of a giant pumpkin head cut-out.

"Willa Gray loving fall, pumpkins & Halloween…AJ will learn to love it we hope haha," she wrote next to the photo of her daughters' very different facial expressions in the photo. See the adorable images - here.