Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ, the telethon is slated for September 12, and will happen across three U.S. cities: Los Angeles, Nashville and New York.

Allegedly organized by Houston rap hero Bun B and the team who put together Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester show, sources say the show will feature a host of celebs including Blake Shleton, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, and Michael Strahan. Read more here.