Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince

Wonder also discussed Prince's sudden death in 2016, expressing admiration for the Purple Rain star as both a musician and a friend. He recalled performing at the Official Prince Tribute Concert.

"It was hard to convey a message because I was in so much pain," he said. "Not saying I wasn't with the others. But we had previously, very recently talked and talked about his future and things that he wanted to do and how inspired he was with the things he wanted to do. It lets you know: Hey, tomorrow's not promised to anyone. But you say, 'God, why him?'" Read more here.