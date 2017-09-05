Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'
09-05-2017
.
Sam Smith

(Radio.com) Sam Smith has revealed that his new single will be entitled "Too Good At Goodbyes," and that it is scheduled to be released on September 8th.

The track will be the first from the singer's highly anticipated follow-up to his GRAMMY winning debut In The Lonely Hour, which was released in 2014.

Last week, the singer announced his return to music. "Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely," he wrote. "The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record."

Similarly, Smith announced the new single via his socials, writing: "So excited for you to hear the new single… you all xx." Check out Sam's post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

