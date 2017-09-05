|
Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67
.
(hennemusic) Steely Dan guitarist and co-founder Walter Becker died on September 3 at the age of 67. Becker's website broke the news Sunday, without providing details, with a pair of photos of the musician - one from childhood alongside a more recent image. The guitarist was noticeably absent from Steely Dan's appearances at the Classic West and Classic East music festivals in July, with co-founder Donald Fagen later telling Billboard that "Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon." "Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967," wrote Fagen in a tribute he shared online Sunday. "We started writing nutty little tunes on an upright piano in a small sitting room in the lobby of Ward Manor, a mouldering old mansion on the Hudson River that the college used as a dorm. "We liked a lot of the same things: jazz (from the twenties through the mid-sixties), W.C. Fields, the Marx Brothers, science fiction, Nabokov, Kurt Vonnegut, Thomas Berger, and Robert Altman films come to mind. Also soul music and Chicago blues." "Walter had a very rough childhood - I'll spare you the details," Fagen continued. "Luckily, he was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny. Like a lot of kids from fractured families, he had the knack of creative mimicry, reading people's hidden psychology and transforming what he saw into bubbly, incisive art. He used to write letters (never meant to be sent) in my wife Libby's singular voice that made the three of us collapse with laughter. "His habits got the best of him by the end of the seventies, and we lost touch for a while. In the eighties, when I was putting together the NY Rock and Soul Review with Libby, we hooked up again, revived the Steely Dan concept and developed another terrific band. "I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band." Read more here.
The guitarist was noticeably absent from Steely Dan's appearances at the Classic West and Classic East music festivals in July, with co-founder Donald Fagen later telling Billboard that "Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon."
"Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967," wrote Fagen in a tribute he shared online Sunday. "We started writing nutty little tunes on an upright piano in a small sitting room in the lobby of Ward Manor, a mouldering old mansion on the Hudson River that the college used as a dorm.
"We liked a lot of the same things: jazz (from the twenties through the mid-sixties), W.C. Fields, the Marx Brothers, science fiction, Nabokov, Kurt Vonnegut, Thomas Berger, and Robert Altman films come to mind. Also soul music and Chicago blues."
"Walter had a very rough childhood - I'll spare you the details," Fagen continued. "Luckily, he was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny. Like a lot of kids from fractured families, he had the knack of creative mimicry, reading people's hidden psychology and transforming what he saw into bubbly, incisive art. He used to write letters (never meant to be sent) in my wife Libby's singular voice that made the three of us collapse with laughter.
"His habits got the best of him by the end of the seventies, and we lost touch for a while. In the eighties, when I was putting together the NY Rock and Soul Review with Libby, we hooked up again, revived the Steely Dan concept and developed another terrific band.
"I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song
• Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'
• Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online
• Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary
• Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes'
• Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album
• Mick Ronson Film Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters
• Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package
• Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details
• Van Morrison Released 'Bring It On Home to Me' Video
• Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky
• Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'
• Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'
• Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia
• Chuck D Reacts To Flavor Flav's Public Enemy Lawsuit
• Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo
• Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive Project
• Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Rick Ross Releases 'Lamborghini Doors' Video
• Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'
• Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex
• Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named Sheeran
• Avril Lavigne Says That New Music Is Coming Soon
• Florida Georgia Line Turn 'Crossroads' Viewing Party Into Harvey Benefit
• Teacher Lists Beyonce's Birthday As Day Off On Class Syllabus
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.