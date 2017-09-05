Teacher Lists Beyonce's Birthday As Day Off On Class Syllabus

Such is the case on a syllabus making the rounds on social media with Sept. 4 listed as a day when students can expect there to be no class in honor of "Bey Day." Granted, the singer's birthday falls on Labor Day, but that hasn't stopped a tweet featuring the syllabus highlight from becoming a Twitter sensation.

See the tweet, which has in just a couple of days (it was posted on Aug. 29) has generated thousands of likes and retweets, as well as generating hundreds of comedic comments, here.