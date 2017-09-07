Kevin Gates Releases New Video For 'What If'

"Disallow yourselves to be troubled in my time of absence," he writes in part. "All of the great ones who came before and will come after me: Have had to go through this. By this I am speaking in reference to hardship."

Gates has been behind bars since October 2016 on a 30-month sentence for battery and a weapons charge. "What If" is one of two song he's released since going to prison. The other track, "No Love," dropped earlier this summer. Check out the explicit "What If" video and read Gates' full letter here.