Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims
09-08-2017
.
Kenny Chesney

(Radio.com) Kenny Chesney is asking his fans to pray for everyone in the path of Hurricane Irma, which has already claimed nine lives and left hundreds of thousands without power.

On Wednesday night (September 6th), the category 5 hurricane devastated Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands with rain and 180 mph winds.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda says Barbuda has been left barely inhabitable, with 95 percent its buildings damaged, according to CNN. Browne says that the cost of rebuilding could be around $100 million.

Chesney, who has a home on St. John in the Virgin Islands and is known for his island lifestyle, posted a photo of some of the hurricane's Caribbean damage. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

