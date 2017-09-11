Lil Wayne Returns To The Studio Following Seizures

Now, it appears Wayne is back in the studio, cutting tracks with producer Scott Storch. Storch shared a photo from their session and assured his followers that Wayne is "healthy."

"My boy from back in Miami @liltunechi now he's healthy and we making some #hits in Los Angeles," he wrote. NBA point guard Damian Lillard also caught up with Wayne this week. The Portland Trail Blazers player and part-time rapper shared a photo of the pair hanging out at a recording studio. See photos of Wayne back in action here.