|
Rock Legends Supergroup Supersonic Blues Machine Announce Album
.
(Gibson) Supersonic Blues Machine releases its new album Californisoul on October 20. The loose-lineup "supergroup" features Billy F. Gibbons, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Robben Ford and Walter Trout. The core of the band is bassist/producer Fabrizio Grossi and Les Paul/Flying V/Firebird-toting guitarist/vocalist Lance Lopez, plus veteran drummer Kenny Aronoff. They are joined by the string of stellar guest guitarists. The new album was recorded at Fab's Lab in North Hollywood, California, and is the follow-up to 2016 debut West of Flushing, South of Frisco. Fabrizio Grossi explains, "Lots of people have been saying to me 'why does Supersonic Blues Machine always bring guests around? You guys can stand your own ground?' And there are three answers to that: 1) we're all super friends and we're having a blast, 2) most of them don't give lessons and for us it's only way to learn their secret 'ways', and 3) because the inspiration and the challenge they bring to the table!" Guests on Californisoul include Billy F. Gibbons, who returns with pen and guitar on "Broken Heart"; Steve Lukather plays on "Hard Times"; Eric Gales contributes to "Elevate"; Robben Ford brings his bag of sophisticated chops to "Somebody's Fool" and Walter Trout plays on the slow blues, "What's Wrong." The album is released via the Provogue/Mascot Label Group. here.
The core of the band is bassist/producer Fabrizio Grossi and Les Paul/Flying V/Firebird-toting guitarist/vocalist Lance Lopez, plus veteran drummer Kenny Aronoff. They are joined by the string of stellar guest guitarists. The new album was recorded at Fab's Lab in North Hollywood, California, and is the follow-up to 2016 debut West of Flushing, South of Frisco.
Fabrizio Grossi explains, "Lots of people have been saying to me 'why does Supersonic Blues Machine always bring guests around? You guys can stand your own ground?' And there are three answers to that: 1) we're all super friends and we're having a blast, 2) most of them don't give lessons and for us it's only way to learn their secret 'ways', and 3) because the inspiration and the challenge they bring to the table!"
Guests on Californisoul include Billy F. Gibbons, who returns with pen and guitar on "Broken Heart"; Steve Lukather plays on "Hard Times"; Eric Gales contributes to "Elevate"; Robben Ford brings his bag of sophisticated chops to "Somebody's Fool" and Walter Trout plays on the slow blues, "What's Wrong." The album is released via the Provogue/Mascot Label Group. here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington
• Kid Rock Releases New Song 'Tennessee Mountain Top'
• Metallica Release Video For Rarity Performance
• Singled Out: Four By Fate's Amber Waves
• U2 Rock Classic Song For Late Night TV Appearance
• Queen Preview News Of The World 40th Anniversary Box Set
• The Who Icon Pete Townshend's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
• Rock Legends Supergroup Supersonic Blues Machine Announce Album
• David Gilmour Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic
• Green Day Release 'Too Dumb To Die' Video
• Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line
• Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members
• Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track
• Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood'
• Demi Lovato Releases New Song 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore'
• Selena Gomez Makes 'TIME' Magazine Cover
• Lil Wayne Returns To The Studio Following Seizures
• Shania Twain's 'Soldier' Featured Film 'Thank You For Your Service'
• Calvin Harris Releases 'Hard to Love' Video Featuring Jessie Reyez
• Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line For 'Let Me Go'
• Shakira Takes 'Carpool Karaoke' On Barcelona Trip
• Lonzo Ball Releases First Official Rap Track 'Melo Ball 1'
• Harry Styles, Lorde Lead We Can Survive 2017 Lineup
• Kelly Clarkson Talks About New Songs, Video and Upcoming Album
• Dustin Lynch Talks New Album 'Current Mood'
• George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released
• Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'
• Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.