Kenny Chesney Announces Hurricane Irma Relief Foundation
(Radio.com) Country music star Kenny Chesney is the latest musician to reach out to those affected by Hurricane Irma with the launch of the Love for Love City Foundation. The foundation was started to provide disaster relief for both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. "I had 200 mph wind-tested windows throughout my house, and every window in the house just blew out, so these people were really scared," Chesney told HLN (via CMT) regarding the 20 or so people and their pets that he welcomed into his home in St. John, although he wasn't there at the time. "They found more shelter in a big closet and were in that closet for a long time, and they made it. Luckily, a lot of people made it." "These communities are facing an uphill battle. And they're facing years of cleanup. So many people are displaced," Chesney continued. "And, yes, we will rebuild, and we will recover." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
