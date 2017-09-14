Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Chronic Condition

While Gaga's ongoing battle with fibromyalgia is covered in the film, the singer shared the diagnosis with fans on social media. "In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it," Gaga wrote on Twitter.

Fibromyalgia is described by the National Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Association as "a common and complex chronic pain disorder that causes widespread pain and tenderness to touch that may occur body wide or migrate over the body." The sites adds that approximately 10 million Americans deal with the disorder with a ratio of about 8 to 2, women over men. Read more here.