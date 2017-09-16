The Stars Came Out For Rihanna's Third Annual Diamond Ball

Other big names in attendance included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah and JAY-Z and Beyonce, who made a date night out of the event (via USA Today).

At one point in the evening, Rihanna and Beyonce posed for a photo together, and onlookers caught the striking moment on Twitter. Rihanna's Diamond Ball, which raises money for the Clara Lionel Foundation, was created in 2012 to support education, health and emergency initiatives around the globe. See the tweets here.