Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, it's one of 15 songs featured on the project, which was recorded during the group's world tour in support of 2015's "The Book Of Souls." The 2016-2017 trek saw Iron Maiden perform before more than two million fans in 39 countries across six continents.

"The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter" will be released physically in CD, deluxe CD and vinyl audio formats, with the concert film offered as a digital download available to purchase following its free online premiere - more details on the launch will follow soon.

Produced by Tony Newton and Iron Maiden founding member and bassist Steve Harris, the album is based on this year's set list and is a faithful record of the epic show, including six songs from "The Book Of Souls", the band's most recent studio album, alongside classics and fan favourites.

"We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world," explains Harris. "This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show, to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken."

"The release will be celebrated by an event that is a Maiden first: a free live streaming premiere of the concert film, as a thank you to our loyal fans around the world," adds manager Rod Smallwood. "We hope that the global Maiden community will all enjoy coming together to watch this special event online. Many of you will be in it as there is footage from a whole host of the places we played on this momentous tour." Watch the video here.