Migos' Offset Honors Grandmother With Cancer Research Campaign

"It was really tough losing my grandma to cancer and one of the hardest things I have dealt with in my life," Offset said to the American Cancer Society in a press statement. "She motivated me to do my best and go for it, one of my biggest coaches."

Sallie Ann Smith, the rapper's grandmother and a major influence in his life, died of bladder cancer in 2012. "Losing a loved one to cancer is devastating, and we need to continue to help educate our communities about early detection and screening guidelines," shared Offset's mom, Latabia Woodward, an American Cancer Society supporter and volunteer for over a decade. "I am incredibly proud of Offset's desire to help save the lives of others, genuine heart, and talent as an artist."

"It's a great opportunity for me to help, to give back," Offest told Atlanta's V-103 regarding the project. Offset's mother also revealed that she has long been involved with the American Cancer Society, starting as a volunteer with her sorority. Read more here.