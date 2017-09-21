|
Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges
.
(Radio.com) Rapper Mystikal has been indicted on first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges in Louisiana, according to a report from the local news station KSLA. Mystikal (born Michael Lawrence Tyler) surrendered to police last month on the charges. At the time, he claimed he wanted '"to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man." The incident reportedly took place on October 22, 2016 at a casino in Shreveport, LA. Two other people were wanted in connection with the crime. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
