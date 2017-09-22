Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover
09-22-2017
.
Lady Gaga

(Radio.com) Noah Cyrus (Miley's younger sister) is currently touring with Katy Perry and on Tuesday night (Sept. 19), during the Witness tour kickoff in Montreal, she performed a cover of Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons."

While Gaga was following her doctor's orders and resting to manage her chronic pain condition, she came across a video of Cyrus' performance and tweeted her positive review. "This really cheered me up. Keep killin it lil' music angel," she wrote. "Really warmed my heart to hear you sing my song."

Gaga recently postponed the European leg of the Joanne World Tour due to her struggle with fibromyalgia. The singer's documentary Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix this weekend. Watch a clip from Noah's performance here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

