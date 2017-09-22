Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover

While Gaga was following her doctor's orders and resting to manage her chronic pain condition, she came across a video of Cyrus' performance and tweeted her positive review. "This really cheered me up. Keep killin it lil' music angel," she wrote. "Really warmed my heart to hear you sing my song."

Gaga recently postponed the European leg of the Joanne World Tour due to her struggle with fibromyalgia. The singer's documentary Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix this weekend. Watch a clip from Noah's performance here.