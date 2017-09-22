|
Singled Out: The Living's Delay
.
Heavy atmospheric rock from San Francisco The Living released their self titled debut album today and to celebrate we asked Derek Barnes to tell us about their song "Delay". Here is the story: Delay was one of the first songs that we all rallied behind. It felt notably different from anything we had written prior, so it was definitely an exhilarating experience to put it together. It started off as an obscure idea and then evolved into this powerhouse, emotionally driven song that has atmosphere, heaviness, and a lot of melody. Lyrically, I was thinking a lot about the emptiness from purely sexual relationships. It rarely leads to anything fulfilling and you seem to end up back at square one, repeating the cycle over and over again and wondering why you aren't happier. The opening riff has a repetitive, circular feel which absolutely informed the words. When you engage in something that isn't really serving you or could be a threat to your happiness, oftentimes you have a tendency to keep repeating the behavior. There's a weird comfort in it." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
