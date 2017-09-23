LANCO's Brandon Lancaster Marries His High School Sweetheart

Witnessed by 200 of their closest family and friends, Lancaster's fiancee Tiffany Trotter walked down the aisle to Coldplay's "Til Kingdom Come" in a gown by Maggie Sottero, while the LANCO singer wore a custom Kenneth Cole suit.

After exchanging personalized vows, the newlyweds hit the dance floor for their first dance to Ray LaMontagne's "Let It Be Me," followed by bluegrass square dancing for all. Read more here.