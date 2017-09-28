Radiohead And Hans Zimmer Release 'Ocean (Bloom)'

The new record reinterprets Radiohead's song "Bloom" as a soaring, cinematic soundtrack to the BBC's Blue Planet II series. The BBC released a trailer featuring "Ocean (Bloom)" and iconic voiceover work by David Attenborough.

Yorke recorded new vocals for the song, only this time he was accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. "Bloom" was released on Radiohead's 2011 album The King of Limbs and features lyrics about sea turtles and jellyfish. Zimmer's contributions take "Bloom" to the next level of drama and emotional pull but, then again, that's what he does best.

Watch a trailer for Blue Planet II and hear the Zimmer-Radiohead collaboration here.