Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You' (Week in Review)

"I know that I gave you my heart, but you stomped it to the ground," Cyrus sings on the chorus. "And that's what got me wondering what is like, to not have you around."

"This writing process has been a really different experience because I've never put out an album this way," she said in a prepared statement. "People have been asking me, 'is this like a re-introduction of yourself?'"

"But it's not that at all," she continued. "Actually, it's more like, I am this person who embraces all my past selves. This album is the most me for right now that I can be." Listen to the song - here.