The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary (Week in Review)

.
Sex Pistols

The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) The Sex Pistols will release an expanded 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their 1977 album debut, "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols", on October 27.

Originally issued in 2012, the 3CD/1DVD set - widely considered to be the definitive collection - has been out-of-print from some time. The 2017 budget-priced smaller-sized Deluxe Edition features the original studio album with b-sides from the era, a disc of outtakes and one disc of live material alongside a DVD featuring the band playing various venues, including the infamous 1977 boat party held on the River Thames in London that resulted in arrests, chaos and healines.

The package is accompanied by a 48-page hardback book with narrative from music journalist Pat Gilbert plus rare photos from Bob Gruen, Barry Plummer, John Tiberi and Dave Wainwright.

The 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols" arrives one day after the October 26 release of "1977: The Bollocks Diaries", a new book detailing "the official, inside story of the whirlwind year of 1977" which saw the band record and release the album while making headlines throughout their native UK. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Sex Pistols Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sex Pistols T-shirts and Posters

More Sex Pistols News

Sex Pistols Music
