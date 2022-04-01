Sex Pistols Biopic Series Pistol To Premiere On Hulu

(hennemusic) The Sex Pistols' limited-edition FX series, "Pistol", will premiere on Hulu on May 31st. Directed by Danny Boyle - the Academy Award-winning director of "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" - the biopic is based on a 2017 memoir by guitarist Steve Jones entitled "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol."

The project stars Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, with Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit) portraying manager Malcolm McLaren and Talulah Riley (Westworld) playing punk design icon Vivienne Westwood.

"Imagine breaking into the world of 'The Crown' and 'Downton Abbey' with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," says Boyle. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture...where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion...and everyone had to watch and listen...and everyone feared them or followed them. The SEX PISTOLS.

"At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

