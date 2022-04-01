Sex Pistols Biopic Series Pistol To Premiere On Hulu

(hennemusic) The Sex Pistols' limited-edition FX series, "Pistol", will premiere on Hulu on May 31st. Directed by Danny Boyle - the Academy Award-winning director of "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" - the biopic is based on a 2017 memoir by guitarist Steve Jones entitled "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol."
The project stars Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, with Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit) portraying manager Malcolm McLaren and Talulah Riley (Westworld) playing punk design icon Vivienne Westwood.
"Imagine breaking into the world of 'The Crown' and 'Downton Abbey' with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," says Boyle. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture...where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion...and everyone had to watch and listen...and everyone feared them or followed them. The SEX PISTOLS.
"At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there." Read more here.
Johnny Rotten On Legal Battle Over Sex Pistols Song Rights 2021 In Review
Sex Pistols Members Won Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten 2021 In Review
Johnny Rotten Slammed 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series 2021 In Review
Johnny Rotten Comments On Legal Battle Over Sex Pistols Song Rights
Red Hot Chili Peppers These Are The Ways Video- Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicates OBE To Taylor Hawkins- Dead & Company- more
Foo Fighters Cancel All Shows Following Taylor Hawkins Death- Red Hot Chili Peppers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Elton John Announces Last North American Tour Dates Of His Career- Switchfoot And Collective Soul Launching Summer Tour- more
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50- Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire- Aerosmith's Kramer Sitting Out Residency- Slash- more
Sites and Sounds: Spring Festivals
Root 66: Hank Williams- MacKenzie Grant- Dan Ashley- Jimmy Carter
Caught In The Act: Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH's The Young Guns Tour In Chicago
Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Marshall Tucker Band
MorleyView ProgJect's Michael Sadler (Saga)