Sex Pistols Announce New Compilation The Original Recordings

(hennemusic) The Sex Pistols will release a new compilation next month in sync with the Hulu premiere of the limited-edition FX series, "Pistol." Due May 27, "Sex Pistols: The Original Recordings" delivers 20 of the band's songs from their original headline-making era: 1976 to 1978.

The package includes essential tracks from their lone studio album, 1977's "Never Mind The Bollocks...Here's The Sex Pistols", and features key singles "Anarchy In The UK," "God Save The Queen," "Pretty Vacant" and "Holidays In The Sun," further originals and covers from "The Great Rock & Roll Swindle" soundtrack album, and some essential B- sides in "I Wanna Be Me" (the flipside of "Anarchy..."), "Satellite" (the b-side of "Holidays In The Sun") and "Did You No Wrong" (from "God Save The Queen").

The Sex Pistols' influence and impact is legendary, particularly in their native UK, where their 1977 single, "God Save the Queen", was banned by the BBC and reached Number 1 on the UK's NME chart, but appeared at Number 2 on the Official UK Singles chart, leading to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot. For the only time in chart history, the track was listed as a blank, to avoid offence to the establishment.

The group would disband in 1978 after an ill-conceived US tour and just three months after the release of "Never Mind..." and, eventually reunite for tours and performances in the decades that followed.

"Sex Pistols: The Original Recordings" will be available in multiple formats, including double vinyl, digital, CD and limited edition double transparent green vinyl and collectors' cassettes. See the tracklisting and read more here.

