Lana Del Rey Song Gets Some Love From The Palms

The Palms' Ben Rothbard explained why the decided to cover the track,"We've both been big fans of LDR's work, since she first announced herself to the world with 'Blue Jeans' and 'Video Games,.

"Both being born and raised in LA, her music and vintage Hollywood aesthetic struck a chord with us, as well as her genre bending take on pop music. In 2016, we played on a festival bill with her and was blown away by the love we received from her fans, many of whom are still supporting us.

"They're as loyal and passionate of a fanbase as you will find. End of the day, this is our way of saying we dig what she does, while also putting our own little spin on it. " Stream the cover here.