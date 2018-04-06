|
Pearl Jam Add New Date To Spring Tour
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have added a second date in Amsterdam to their upcoming European tour. Following the month-long run's opening night at the city's Ziggo Dome on June 12, the Seattle rockers will now perform at the same venue on June 13. The band just wrapped up a series of shows in South America last month, which saw them play Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, as well as a headline concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ahead of the spring concerts, Pearl Jam released a new single, "Can't Deny Me", as a preview to their first new studio album in five years. Recorded in Seattle in February, the tune was co-produced by Pearl Jam and Brendan O'Brien and issued to the band's Ten Club members a few days ahead of it being available on download and streaming services. Read more, listen to the song and see all of the dates here.
