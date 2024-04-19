Pearl Jam Deliver New Album 'Dark Matter'

(Republic) Already heralded as the band's best in decades, Pearl Jam proudly present their anxiously awaited twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, available now via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

From the kinetic opener "Scared of Fear" through the optimistic exhale of album closer "Setting Sun," these eleven tracks find the musicians firing on all cylinders. A surge of energy underscores this body of work amplified by thunderous rhythms, skyscraping guitar solos, and vital vocals. Produced by GRAMMY award winning producer Andrew Watt, Dark Matter, marks the band's first release since critically acclaimed Gigaton (2020).

Pearl Jam initially set the stage for Dark Matter with the title track and lead single "Dark Matter." It surged to #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, where it remained for 3 weeks, netting the band's first leader on the respective chart since 1998. It also captured #1 on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart.

"I would recommend you play it loud, like, really loud." - Eddie Vedder, on how to properly listen to Dark Matter. (Via Alt 98.7)

"We're proud of our twelfth baby after 33 years. So, sit back, close your eyes for the first listen, soak up the sounds and the words, and interpret them individually." - Jeff Ament, advice on listening to Dark Matter for the first time.

"This one, we're all in the room at the same time, with Andrew, and we're all looking at each other, playing off of each other." - Mike McCready, on the band's recording process for Dark Matter. (Via Goldmine).

"It's still making art with your friends. That always excites me. In that collaboration and the mix of being part of something that you're not really in control of but you know that you're playing a role in it, that's a fun place to play. And it's still fun to play, like a kid." - Stone Gossard, on band collaboration. (Via Seattle Times)

"Andrew really understands the importance of performance in the studio, which is kind of how I operate, so we were on a really good working relationship from day one." - Matt Cameron, on collaborating with Andrew Watt on Dark Matter. (Via New & Approved)

The band has staunchly continued their support of independent retailers by offering various, limited-edition galactic color variants of Dark Matter exclusively at select indie retail stores with 8 different colorways in the US and 2 additional for international.

Related Stories

Pearl Jam Deliver 'Wreckage' Ahead Of 'Dark Matter'

Pearl Jam Expand Dark Matter One Night Only Event

Pearl Jam Share Trailer For Movie Theater Event

Pearl Jam Reveal New Single 'Running'

News > Pearl Jam