Pearl Jam Reveal New Single 'Running'

(Republic Records) Pearl Jam unveil a hard-charging brand new record entitled "Running" available today via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records. Listen HERE. It heralds the arrival of the band's anxiously awaited twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, on April 19, 2024.

The band will also continue their support of independent retailers by offering various, limited edition galactic color variants of Dark Matter exclusively at select indie retail stores with 8 different colorways in the US and 2 additional for international.

To celebrate the release of the new album, Pearl Jam will present an exclusive cinematic engagement, Pearl Jam - Dark Matter - Global Theatrical Experience - One Night Only, on April 16, 2024. Distributed by Abramorama, Dark Matter will come to life in over 225 locations nationwide, including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Landmark, Marcus, Studio Movie Grill, Cinepolis, Harkins, Alamo Drafthouse, Chinese Cineplex, IFC, and more.

Additionally, AMC and other cinemas will feature Dolby Atmos showings. Worldwide, it graces theaters in over 30 countries, appearing in more than 300 locations across Mexico, the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, New Zealand, and Poland, to name a few. Tickets go on sale today HERE.

Additionally, CBS Sports March Madness coverage will feature 3 songs from the new album including "Running".

