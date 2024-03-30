Pearl Jam Share Trailer For Movie Theater Event

Pearl Jam have released a trailer for their upcoming one night only theatrical event to celebrate the release of their new album, "Dark Matter" on April 16th. Republic Records sent over the following details:

Distributed by Abramorama, Dark Matter will come to life in over 800 locations worldwide, including US theaters AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Landmark, Marcus, Cinepolis, Harkins, Alamo Drafthouse, Chinese Cineplex, IFC, and more. Additionally, AMC and other cinemas will feature Dolby Atmos showings.

Worldwide, it graces theaters in over 30 countries, appearing in more than 450 locations across Mexico, the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, New Zealand, and Poland, to name a few. Today, the band drops their first look at the Theatrical Experience.

Produced by multi-GRAMMY award winning producer Andrew Watt, Dark Matter, marks the band's first release since critically acclaimed Gigaton (2020). In 2023, the members of Pearl Jam-Eddie Vedder [vocals], Jeff Ament [bass], Stone Gossard [rhythm guitar], Mike McCready [lead guitar], and Matt Cameron [drums]-retreated to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu where they simply plugged in and played with producer Andrew Watt at the helm.

The band is celebrating indie record stores with the release of a special edition of Dark Matter on April 20. Only at participating stores as part of Record Store Day.



Dark Matter Tracklist

1. Scared of Fear

2. React, Respond

3. Wreckage

4. Dark Matter

5. Won't Tell

6. Upper Hand

7. Waiting for Stevie

8. Running

9. Something Special

10. Got to Give

11. Setting Sun

Pearl Jam is an alternative rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990. The band's lineup consists of bassist Jeff Ament, rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard, lead guitarist Mike McCready, lead singer/guitarist Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron. Thirty plus years of live performances, twelve studio albums and hundreds of official live concert bootleg releases later, Pearl Jam continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful. The band has sold over 85 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Since the earliest days, Pearl Jam has used its platform to elevate people and causes that often go unnoticed or underserved. Much of the band's philanthropic work is accomplished through its Vitalogy Foundation which to date has raised more than $50 million for organizations supporting issues such as abortion access, climate change and homelessness, and drawing attention to the fight against diseases such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis and epidermolysis bullosa (EB). In addition to the money Vitalogy donates, the band also donates signed instruments, posters and merchandise to organizations to use for their own fundraising purposes. Compounding the impact of Vitalogy Foundation, the band has supported Jeff Ament's Montana Pool Service building skate parks in Montana and South Dakota. Pearl Jam also lends its voice to notable causes like the West Memphis 3, voting rights and fair ticketing practices. Over the past three decades, the band has a long history of standing up for what it believes in and putting its resources behind those beliefs.

Through its innovative Ten Club and fan engagement, community building, coveted poster designs, and longstanding activism and philanthropy, Pearl Jam continues to have a lasting impact on generations of music lovers.

