Pearl Jam Expand Dark Matter One Night Only Event

Pearl Jam fans will have the opportunity to hear the band's brand new album, "Dark Matter", at international indie record stores in addition to the previously announced movie theater events.

The special listening events will be taking place on April 16th ahead of the album's released on April 19th. Earlier this week the band announced, "International Stores added! Join us at one of the below indie record stores to slip through the portal early to have a listen to Dark Matter. Hear the entire album before it's released, land on some exclusive giveaways and pre-order 'Dark Matter' at your local store."

They previously announced, "With a special, one night only global theatrical experience Pearl Jam fans will be among the very first to hear the band's new record Dark Matter on April 16 in select cinemas around the world with 'Dark Matter in The Dark.'

"Presented with the best cinematic technology, in Dolby Atmos where available, fans at the global cinema event will hear Dark Matter in its entirety twice, before it's available anywhere!

"First in a dark cinema with just the music playing and then a second time experiencing the record with added visuals on screen during playback. A musical experience set to be unlike any other record premiere event." Find more details here.

