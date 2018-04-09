Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 3rd in Bangor, ME at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion and will conclude on October 13th at West Palm Beach, FL at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

Rock has recruited various music stars to support him along the way including Brantley Gilbert (beginning Aug 22 in Mountain View) and Wheeler Walker Jr. (beginning Aug 18th in Auburn.) A Thousand Horses will be opening the first two dates of the tour.

Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour Dates:

8/3 - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, ME

8/4 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

8/18 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

8/22 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

8/24 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA

8/25 - Glen Helen Amphitheater - San Bernardino, CA

9/1 - Coastal Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre - Raleigh, NC

9/7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

9/14 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

9/15 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

9/21 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center- Indianapolis, IN

9/22 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

9/29 - Xfinity Center - Boston, MA

10/12 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

10/13 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL