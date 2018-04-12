The Dark Giving Away Tori Amos Cover From New Album

Vocalist Brandon Ashley had this to say, "With this record I'm taking you back to the darkest years of my life where nothing made sense aside from pain and self-destruction. I wish to share these words and music so other people out there going through the same path could get inspired and find a way out."

The album also features a special guest appearance from Christian Eigner of Depeche Mode on a track called "Product". Grab the free download of the Tori Amos cover and learn more here.