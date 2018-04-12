News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




ZZ Top Announce Cinco No. 2 Box Set
04-12-2018
.
ZZ Top

(hennemusic) ZZ Top will release "Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs", a vinyl box set delivering the group's first five albums, on June 1. The package includes 1979's "Deguello", 1981's "El Loco", 1983's "Eliminator", 1985's "Afterburner" and 1990's "Recycler."

The collection picks up where 2017's "Cinco: The First Five LPs" set left off, beginning with the group's first US platinum record, "Deguello", and fan favorite "El Loco" before the Texas trio owned the mainstream in the then-new MTV-era with 1983's "Eliminator" - the biggest selling album of their career that earned US diamond status for 10 million copies sold in the country.

1985's "Afterburner" delivered four US Top 40 singles on its way to sales of 5 million Stateside, while 1990's "Recycler" was another US Top 10 album hit. Each album in the box set features audio sourced from the original masters and artwork that faithfully reproduces the original releases.

Pressed on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl, "Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs" is presented in a box made to look like the custom suits worn by guitarist Billy Gibbons on stage. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

